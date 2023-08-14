VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A sideshow on Sonoma Boulevard in Vallejo went on for more than 20 minutes before police arrived early Sunday morning.

Sideshow attendees shut down an intersection just blocks from Interstate 80 to watch cars spin their wheels and perform donuts.

“I’ve seen several at this one intersection,” said the M&M Liquors manager. The manager says they often have to close up their shop when sideshows happen. He wasn’t working on Sunday but had to pay someone to clean up the street afterwards.

The sideshow lasted about 25 minutes before police arrived. Last month, Vallejo City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency because of the city’s police shortage.

At the time, they only had 34 patrol officers and were struggling to fill positions even going so far as to disband their traffic unit.

The city council will be having a closed session meeting regarding police staffing issues on Thursday at 6 p.m.