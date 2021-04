SAN JOSE (KRON) – CHP are reporting that an overturned big rig has shut down southbound US-101 at I-880.

Traffic is being diverted to I-880 southbound and the connector ramp from I-880 southbound to US-101 is also closed. Motorists can expect major delays up to several hours.

Overturned big rig SB101 at I880. All southbound traffic on US-101 is being diverted to I880 southbound. The connector ramp from I880 southbound to US-101 southbound is also closed. Expect major delays pic.twitter.com/rsTSl2dIVn — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) April 23, 2021

