OAKLAND, Calif. — An overturned big rig shut down traffic on northbound Interstate 880 north of High Street in Oakland Friday morning, California Highway Patrol reports. All lanes have been reopened as of 6:38 a.m., according to 511 SF Bay.

All lanes of NB I-880 were blocked as of 5:11 a.m. Friday, according to 511 SF Bay. The traffic collision resulted in injuries, CHP said.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.