MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – An overturned big rig caused major traffic on Highway 101 South in Mountain View near San Antonio Road offramp on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the tanker crashed around 12:26 p.m. and landed on the center divider.

CHP says all northbound lanes have been reopened.

The left lanes heading southbound remain blocked.

Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area while crews were working to clear the scene.

