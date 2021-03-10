Overturned big-rig causes major delays in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — An overturned big-rig is causing severe traffic delays on eastbound I-580 on Wednesday morning.

The incident blocked all lanes around 5 a.m. as the region and roadways are also soaked by rain. Two lanes were reopened by 7 a.m.

Authorities said another truck was involved but was able to drive off. But the overturned truck has to be unloaded before it can be rolled back onto its tires. A fuel spill clean-up will also continue delays, at least for the next 1-2 hours.

According to California Highway Patrol, there were injuries but no details regarding the extent.