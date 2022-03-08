HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – An overturned tractor-trailer has caused a major traffic backup on Tuesday in San Mateo County, according to 511.

Around 1 p.m., 511 SF Bay posted to Twitter reporting that all lanes were blocked in both directions on CA-92 near Lifemark Rd.

All lanes were still blocked around 3:30 p.m.

However, around 4:15 p.m., Caltrans officials reported one-way traffic control was in effect.

The Pacifica Police Department posted to Twitter saying increased traffic had backed up onto SR-1 in Pacifica.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

Check back for updates and drive safe.