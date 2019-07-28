Overturned big rig closes Lucas Valley Road in Marin County

MARIN (KRON) – Lucas Valley Road in Marin County has been closed after a big rig overturned, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The roadway is blocked off between Bridgegate and Big Rock.

This closure applies to bikers and pedestrians as well.

Officials reported around 12:20 p.m. that residents in the surrounding area may smell fuel due to the wind blowing.

Authorities say about 6,700 gallons of fuel was inside the tanker.

The road is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.

