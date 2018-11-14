1 injured in UPS big rig crash on Hwy 101 in Cotati Video

COTATI (KRON) - An overturned UPS big rig that caught on fire is blocking some northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Cotati Wednesday morning.

Right now one lane of NB Hwy 101 between Railroad and Sierra Avenues is open.

CHP says the other lanes will remain closed until around 10 a.m.

Authorities say the crash happened just before 4 a.m. when two trailers carrying packages came upon a Toyota who had hit the guard rail.

Officials say that big rig hit the car and overturned, catching fire.

The fire was put out within 30 minutes.

The driver of the big rig reportedly broke his arm and was able to get out of the truck.

The Toyota driver fled the scene. Police are looking for that person.

