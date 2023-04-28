(KRON) — An overturned big rig on westbound Highway 24 east of Highway 13 in Oakland is blocking the two right lanes of traffic. The truck overturned as a result of a traffic collision with injuries, according to an alert from 511SFBay.

The accident backed up traffic all the way through the Caldecott Tunnel into Orinda.

The traffic disruption has come at a time when many fans are heading to Chase Center to watch Game 6 of the Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs matchup with the Sacramento Kings. The game has an early start time of 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.