(KRON) — A big rig on the northbound lanes of Highway 101 flipped on its side Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was overturned at around 3:26 p.m. on the offramp between the highway and Old Bayshore Highway.

The offramp will be closed for about two hours, but crews are working to clear the lanes “as fast as possible,” CHP said. The agency also reported gas leaking from the big rig.

The San Jose Fire Department was also at the scene and responded to the overturned vehicle. The bottom left photo shows the Highway 101 entrance sign was knocked down.

(CHP San Jose) (CHP San Jose)

Caltrans traffic camera shows heavy traffic on the northbound lanes.

This story will be updated.