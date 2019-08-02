Lanes on EB-80 in Pinole reopen following big rig crash

UPDATE: All lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

PINOLE (KRON) – An overturned big rig is causing a traffic mess on the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Pinole Friday morning.

According to CHP, the four left lanes are blocked; only one lane is open at this time.

Officials said the crash happened just before 3 a.m.

According to CHP, a black Toyota Camry was parked in the slow lane and the driver was asleep at the wheel and believed to be intoxicated.

A big rig swerved to avoid the parked car and then lost control, flipping on its side.

The driver of the Camry was arrested at the scene.

No one was hurt.

Those four left lanes will be closed until around 7 a.m.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes if possible.

Expect delays in the area.