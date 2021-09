Traffic travels on Highway 101 in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel advisory last Thursday urging people to skip Thanksgiving travel and celebrate only with those in their households, and after the U.S. recorded over 1 million new cases in just the first 10 days of November. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An overturned vehicle was blocking lanes on Highway 101 in San Francisco Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 3:13 p.m., CHP officials said there was a severe traffic alert on southbound Highway 101, south of Cesar Chavez Street.

The right and center lanes were blocked.

All lanes reopened around 3:36 p.m. but delays were still expected.

No injuries were reported.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.