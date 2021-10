LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — The right lane going southbound on Highway 17 has reopened Friday morning, according to a 511 alert.

The lane was previously closed due to an overturned car, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The incident occurred south of Summit Road in Los Gatos around 10 a.m.

About an hour earlier, all the lanes on Hwy 17 going northbound were closed– also due to an overturned vehicle. The lanes have now been reopened.