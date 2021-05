SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Officials are responding to an overturned car on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on westbound I-80 near the Harrison Street off-ramp.

CHPS reports the off-ramp remains open, but the far left lane is closed.

San Francisco fire crews are on scene assisting.

***Traffic Advisory***



I-80 w/b (SF/Oak. Bay Bridge) @ Harrison St off-ramp (left side), the #1 lane is closed due to a injury-traffic collision, with an over-turned vehicle. The Harrison St. off-ramp remains open. SFFD on scene assisting. ETO is approximately 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/BwTIwjJzH9 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) May 6, 2021

