HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes have reopened on westbound I-80 east of Willow Ave in Hercules after a car overturned, according to California Highway Patrol.

A severe traffic alert was issued following the incident.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound I-80 East of Willow Ave in Hercules. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) May 31, 2021

Drivers are advised to expect delays.