An overturned vehicle has caused lanes to be blocked on CA-24 eastbound Sunday afternoon on Oct. 16.

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A crash has caused a truck to overturn, resulting in a “severe” traffic alert Sunday afternoon on eastbound CA-24, according to a 511 traffic alert. As of 2:40, the left and center lanes of the highway are blocked.

The incident happened in the area west of Wilder Road in Orinda. All lanes were briefly blocked, and the right lane was the first to reopen.

The truck was turned to its side, and fire crews were at the scene responding to the collision. As of 2:30 p.m., it is unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.