Overturned truck blocks traffic along Hwy. 680 in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) – An overturned cement truck is blocking the North Main Street offramp from southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Walnut Creek on Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision was reported about 7:45 a.m. and a Sig Alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m.

Information about injuries was not immediately available, but the CHP reported that the driver was out of the truck.

There was no estimated time for reopening the offramp.

