(KRON) — A severe traffic alert is being reported Thursday morning on eastbound CA-84 east of the Dumbarton Bridge in Fremont due to a traffic collision with injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One vehicle overturned in the collision, CHP said. All eastbound lanes east of the Dumbarton Bridge are blocked as of 6:17 a.m. There is no estimated time for reopening the lanes.

CHP reported injuries were sustained in the crash. The number of people injured and the severity of injuries is unknown at this time.

(Photo: Caltrans)

Just after 6 a.m., the westbound lanes of CA-84 in the area were also closed. All lanes in the westbound direction have reopened.

Motorists in the area should expect delays and are advised to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.