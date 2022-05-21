SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing a wild fire air quality advisory for Saturday.

Officials say smoke from the Owens Fire will affect the North Bay, northern East Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate range with smokey and hazy skies visible. The smell of smoke may also be present Saturday, officials reported.

Onshore winds are expected to move cleaner air into the region.

Health officials recommend residents to:

Stay inside, with closed windows and doors

Set AC units and car vents to re-circulate outside air from moving inside

Take extra precautions to avoid exposure if you have respiratory issues

Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard and a Spare the Air Alert is not in effect.