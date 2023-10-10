(KRON) — A great horned owl that was brought to the Oakland Zoo after being rescued from the center divide of Interstate 580 in Castro Valley is stable, according to zoo officials. The owl was brought to the zoo’s vet hospital after being rescued by the California Highway Patrol last week.

After the initial rescue, the CHP was directed by the Department of Fish and Wildlife to transport the owl to a nearby wooded area. However, officers brought the owl to the zoo where it was inspected by a doctor.

On Tuesday, zoo officials tweeted that the owl was stable enough to be brought to the Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek. According to the zoo, the owl’s caretakers at Lindsay Wildlife say the owl is “grumpy” and has some bruising on its breast and pelvis.

It also wasn’t interested in what was on last night’s dinner menu — white mice.

“We’re hoping he continues to heal and released back into the wild soon,” said zoo officials. “We’ll keep you posted on his progress.”