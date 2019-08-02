Drive a Prius? Here’s why thieves may be targeting you in the East Bay

BERKELEY (KRON) -Thieves are targeting cars parked on the streets in Berkeley.

Police say they are seeing a dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts.

According to police, the Toyota Prius is among the most popular car being targeted.

Police say that converters can be removed within seconds from the bottom of the car.

In the last two weeks, Berkeley police said 18 catalytic converters have been reported stolen citywide.

That’s an increase from the one to two thefts that typically happen each month.

“A person uses a basic floor jack. They can lift the car up quickly and then use a reciprocating saw to cut these devices off,” said Officer Byron White with the Berkeley Police Department. “The quick cash that they get is $100, $200. But when you think about the repair costs involved, you know, it could be several thousand dollars.”

Investigators say thieves are targeting the Prius because its converters are worth more and the car’s light weight makes it easy to lift.

They’re also targeting cars parked outside during the early morning hours between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

