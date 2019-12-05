Owner: Dog found on I-580 in Castro Valley not Rocky, search ongoing

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) – The owner of Rocky says the dog found dead on the freeway in Castro Valley is not her dog.
Angie Maurer says Caltrans mistook the dog found on I-580 in Castro Valley to be Rocky since it was a similar breed.
The search for Rocky is still ongoing.
Maurer says Rocky, along with her purse, were stolen Friday, Nov. 29 from a parked car near the Safeway in Castro Valley.
Rocky is a one-year-old Shih Tzu Bichon mix.
If you see the dog or have information on Rocky’s whereabouts, please contact the family at (510) 299-9300 or (510) 673-2877.
