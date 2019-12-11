Owner of Petaluma Creamery looking to give 1,500 coats to the homeless this holiday season

PETALUMA (KRON) — It’s about more than cheese for Petaluma businessman Larry Peter.

This holiday season — it’s also about coats.

Peter, who runs Petaluma Creamery, is looking for about 1,500 people who are homeless and in need of a warm jacket this holiday season.

Peter’s cheese is distributed all over the country, but he is much more than a dairy farmer.

“The best part of my job is giving back more each year as I get older,” Peter said.

A room inside the creamery may look like an old warehouse full of boxes, but those boxes are full of something so many people in the Bay Area are in need of this time of year — coats.

“I bought them to give someone a warm jacket for the winter months and somebody who needs a gift at Christmas time,” Peter said. “They were in boxes, they have a box to open at Christmas, so that’s why I bought them.”

The coats were purchased by Peter at an auction in June — because even on the hottest days of summer, he is thinking about Christmas and what he can do for those in need in the Bay Area.

“I just brought them here and put them here and I’d like to just hand them out to whoever really needs a jacket, who is homeless,” he said.

In order to give away the coats, Peter needs his community’s help.

He’s looking for organizations that may be able to help him distribute the coats to the homeless.

Peter will contact the organizations and get the 1,500 coats into the hand of those who need them by Christmas.

The coats are in adult sizes large or extra large.