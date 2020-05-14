Owner of San Francisco’s Lefty O’Doul’s to plead guilty in corruption case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Federal officials say a businessman charged in a public corruption case involving a former high-ranking San Francisco city official has agreed to plead guilty to felony charges and cooperate with investigators.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 56-year-old Nick Bovis is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on May 21 during a hearing with a federal judge to be held by videoconference.

They say Bovis has agreed to plead guilty to honest services wire fraud and wire fraud.

The owner of a popular sports bar Lefty O’Doul’s frequented by city officials was arrested in January along with ex-Public Works director Mohammed Nuru.

Latest Stories: