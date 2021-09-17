Owner of stolen puppy arrested in connection to shooting at Mountain View park

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The owner a puppy stolen earlier this week was arrested in connection to a shooting at a Mountain View park, police said.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mountain View police officers responded to reports of a gunshot heard at Rengstorff Park. Officers learned two people suffered minor injuries, but the suspect remained t large.

Two days before, around 8 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a stolen 8-week-old Husky named “Rambo” that had allegedly been chased by a suspect before Rambo was captured and driven away from an apartment complex on Escuela Avenue.

Rambo is owned by a family which includes a man identified as 19-year-old Reynaldo Medina.

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting at the park Wednesday described a man matching Medina’s description.

While detectives were trying to confirm Medina’s involvement in the shooting, an employee at a restaurant in Redwood City recognized Rambo from the news and informed police that Rambo was at the restaurant Wednesday night.

The employee called the Redwood City Police Department who called the Mountain View Police Department and Rambo was safely brought back to Mountain View.

Police say they are still investigating why Rambo was stolen.

Rambo was cared for by police department staff on Thursday while detectives continued to investigate the shooting and Medina’s possible connection to the crime.

Ultimately, officers confirmed Medina, Rambo’s owner, was the suspect in the shooting at the park on Wednesday. A preliminary investigation suggests Medina was a the park looking from Rambo.

Officials continue to investigate a motive as to why Medina opened fire.

Medina was arrested without incident Thursday afternoon. A gun believed to be used in the shooting was also recovered.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a firearm. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Rambo was safely returned to the Medina family late Thursday night and is healthy and doing well.