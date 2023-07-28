(KRON) — Sapporo Breweries, who owns Anchor Brewing Company, has turned down their workers’ offer to buy the San Francisco-based company.

Sapporo said they would consider the deal if the workers had money lined up. Union representatives contacted Sapporo and requested the relevant financial information.

According to the workers, Sapporo refused to give them access to the company’s financial information, claiming it is too close to the day of when they would have to hand over control of their assets.

The union is now asking Sapporo to delay handing over control of their assets until September 2 so both sides could have time to work out a deal to keep the iconic brand alive.

Sapporo released the following statement to KRON4:

“We have made it clear since we announced the closure of the brewery on July 12 that its assets would be turned over to an Assignee for the Benefit of Creditors (liquidators) at the start of August. The brewery has no flexibility to extend its operations for another month. The business is unfortunately out of business and out of time.”

According to employees, the tap ran dry on Thursday, effectively making it their last day of work.