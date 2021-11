Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – One man has been arrested after the owner found them sitting in the vehicle they stole.

Police responded to the 4200 block of Polaris Avenue to a reported stolen vehicle on September 29 at around 9:22 p.m.

Authorities say that the victim witnessed the suspect get into his van and drive away and chased after them.

He later found the suspect in it and called police, who responded, ordered him out and placed him under arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle.