(BCN) — Benicia police said at 12:01 p.m. Sunday the two-alarm vegetation fire at the 800 block of Oxford Way near Lake Herman Road in Benicia was under control.

The fire grew to 10 acres, prompting a second alarm and Cal Fire to say at 11:24 a.m. it was sending a battalion chief and two engines to the scene.

The National Weather Service has issued fire weather advisory this weekend in the Bay Area in effect until Sunday evening, due to high winds and low humidity.

