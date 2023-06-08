(KRON) — A popular Asian chain restaurant is closing one of its locations in the Bay Area. P.F. Chang’s in Walnut Creek is closing by the end of the month.

The location on 1205 Broadway Plaza’s last day will be on Friday, June 23, a P.F. Chang’s spokesperson confirmed to KRON4. The company cited its lease expiring as a reason for closing.

The spokesperson did not disclose any further details about the location’s closure. P.F. Chang’s is located in the city’s downtown shopping area, Broadway Plaza, and right across the street from Nordstrom.

With the lone East Bay location closing, three P.F. Chang’s remain in the Bay Area: Palo Alto, Pleasanton and Sunnyvale.

P.F. Chang’s first opened in 1993 in Arizona and has since opened more than 300 locations worldwide. P.F. Chang’s boasts over one million followers on its Facebook page.