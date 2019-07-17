Pacheco fire destroys 20 storage units

PACHECO (KRON) – People were checking on their belongings at the Pacheco Mini Storage Facility after a grass fire on Tuesday damaged multiple units.

The fire damaged 20 to 40 units in this facility after the fire broke out near the intersection of Interstate 680 and Highway 4.

That fire became a two-alarm fire but crews were able to contain it fairly quickly.

Unfortunately, 20 units were destroyed and several more damaged.

A woman said she was told her unit suffered water and smoke damage but it wasn’t destroyed.

“I spend 250 a month for storage and then this happens. I’m one of the fortunate ones in that the unit didn’t actually burn. I watched on TV. Everything was engulfed in flames and I can’t imagine what that must be like to lose things,” the woman said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the storage facility isn’t letting anyone check on their units just yet.

They are waiting for the investigation into the cause of the fire to finish up.