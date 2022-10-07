PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacific Grove have deemed threats aimed at a local school and posted on social media Tuesday as non-credible. On Tuesday at 9:45 p.m., the Pacific Grove Police Department received a report of a possible threat of violence at a local school that was posted on social media.

Police conducted an investigation into the posts and discovered the threat had been reposted hundreds of times throughout the day across the country. Investigators said they found no evidence of a credible threat to any student, faculty or campus in the Pacific Grove Unified School District.

Officers conducted additional patrols at all campuses in the school district in an abundance of caution, police said. An investigation into the reposting of the threat is ongoing.

