(KRON) — Authorities found a body on Wednesday morning in the ocean near Mussel Rock, the Pacifica Police Department said in a news release. Around 8 a.m., police and fire crews were dispatched to the area of 100 Esplanade Avenue where they saw a “motionless body” floating in the water just south of Mussel Rock.

The subject was identified as 61-year-old Pacifica man Robert Aronovsky. Authorities did not state whether or not foul play was involved in this death investigation. The circumstances leading up to his death are unknown at this time.

Pacifica police said anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department at 650-738-7314 (case number 23-3049).

This isn’t the first time Pacifica authorities had to respond to an incident in the ocean this year.

In January, a search was underway along Esplanade Beach for a missing swimmer. The swimmer, identified as 22-year-old San Francisco State student Hamzah Alsaudi, was later pronounced deceased by the university.