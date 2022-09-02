PACIFICA (KRON) – Police are trying to identify a pair of catalytic converter thieves after the driver of the getaway car refused to pull over and sped away, according to a press release.

The two were last seen driving north on State Route 1 toward Daly City in a white Audi Q5 SUV.

Police first saw the suspects fleeing the scene of a catalytic converter theft on the 1000 block of Oddstad Boulevard in Pacifica that’d been reported at 7:08 a.m. Thursday.

“A Pacifica Police Officer located the suspect vehicle in the area of State Route 1 and Rockaway Beach Avenue,” the press release stated. “The driver of the white Audi refused to stop for officers which led to a brief vehicle pursuit.”

Police quit following the car due to the suspects’ aggressive driving.

“Pacifica police officers discontinued the pursuit when the vehicle began driving through intersections against red traffic signals, passing other motorists on the shoulder, driving at a high rate of speed and putting the safety of the public at risk,” the press release continued.

As it turned out, the license plate of the Audi had been stolen.

Officers are “following up on leads in the attempt to identify the two suspects.” Anyone with info is asked to call the Pacifica police at 650-738-7314 or call the silent witness line at 650-359-4444. Refer to case 22-2435.