Pacifica closes all beach parking lots to deter gatherings amid pandemic

PACIFICA (KRON) – After Governor Gavin Newsom’s closure of parking lots at state beaches and parks, the City of Pacifica is following suit by closing all of its beach parking lots.
The closure affects the following locations:
- Pacifica State Beach (Linda Mar Beach): North and South Lots
- Lots in front of and behind the Pacifica Community Center
- Rockaway Beach: North and South Lots
- Council Chambers lot on Beach Boulevard
- Beach Boulevard parking south of the Council Chambers
- Fisherman’s Lot in 800 block of Palmetto Avenue
The increase in closures comes after coastal beaches statewide saw an influx of visitors over the past weekend, with people visibly not practicing social distancing.
People are urged to stay close to home and avoid crowded areas.
Parking laws will be enforced in these areas, officials said.
