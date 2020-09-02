Pacifica closes beaches for Labor Day weekend

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Pacifica is closing all beaches and beach parking lots for the Labor Day holiday weekend due to COVID-19.

“Concern about the continuing, and increasing, transmission of COVID-19 locally and across the state

means that over-crowded gatherings, such as usually happens at the beaches on holiday weekends,

presents increased health concerns,” the city said in a press release on Tuesday.

The closure is in effect from sunrise on Saturday, September 5 to sunrise on Tuesday, September 8.

While Pacifica State Beach, Rockaway Beach, Sharp Park Beach and Esplanade Beach are closed, the city said the following areas will be open for visitors while wearing masks and physically distancing:

The Coastal Trail

Mori Point hiking trails

Beach Boulevard Promenade

Pacifica Pier

Click here for the latest on coronavirus in the Bay Area.

Latest Headlines:

Latest Stories