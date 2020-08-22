Pacifica closing beaches this weekend due to wildfire concerns

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — All Pacifica beaches and beach parking lots will be closed this weekend due to growing wildfire concerns, the City of Pacifica announced Friday.

The wildfire emergency in San Mateo County has resulted in unhealthy air quality, prompting beach closures.

Hot weather inland is expected to continue this weekend, drawing large crowds to beaches.

The current wildfire emergency in San Mateo County has increased the need to keep roads clear for emergency vehicle traffic responding to fire scenes, and also for residents evacuating the area.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has also issued a Spare the Air Alert through Sunday due to unhealthy air caused by wildfire smoke. Crowds traveling to the beach could be negatively affected by the air quality.

Specifically, the following beaches and beach parking lots will be closed in Pacifica:

Pacifica State beach (Linda Mar Beach) and north and south parking lots

Crespi parking lot in front of the Pacifica Community Center

Rockaway Beach and north and south parking lots

Sharp Park Beach

Esplanade Beach and Fisherman’s Lot in the 800 block of Palmetto Avenue

“It is unfortunate that these weekend closures need to occur,” Pacifica Mayor Deirdre Martin said. “But this public safety measure is appropriate for the safety of the community.”

City officials in Half Moon Bay have also closed their beaches and beach parking from Friday through Monday morning.

