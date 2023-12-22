(KRON) — The man who was fatally stabbed in Pacifica on Thursday was identified as Ezra Raymond Pouech, 30, by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office on Friday.

Pouech, an Oakland resident, was one of two people stabbed by Jason Gillenwater on Thursday at about 7:45 a.m., according to police. The other victim was hospitalized.

Gillenwater, 46, was found dead in his car in Ukiah from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing happened on the 200 block of Naomi Avenue. Nearby Vallemar Elementary School was placed on lockdown while Gillenwater was at large.

Law enforcement learned in the afternoon that Gillenwater may be in Ukiah, and he was found dead at 1:45 p.m. The Pacifica Police Department said he obtained the gun in Colusa County after committing the stabbing.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Pacifica police said Gillenwater was arrested for domestic violence at the same Naomi Avenue address a week before the stabbing. He was released after posting bail.