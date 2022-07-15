PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department reported thefts at two local schools Wednesday and Thursday. The incidents included a stolen Pride flag and a swastika drawn on a doll.

At Oceana High School, PPD said a Pride flag was taken from in front of the gymnasium on Wednesday. A day later, electronics and computer items were stolen from an after-school program at Sunset Ridge School, and a classroom was ransacked.

PPD officers also found a child’s doll inside the ransacked classroom with a swastika inscribed on its forehead. KRON4 received a picture of the doll but chose not to display it in this story due to vulgar language written on the doll. You can view images of the classroom and another defaced doll below.





“These types of hateful incidents will not be tolerated in our community and we are seeking the public’s help in identifying the responsible persons,” PPD Chief Bill Glasgo said.

On June 6, another hate incident happened at Sunset Ridge when an unknown perpetrator took down a Pride flag, burned it, and returned it to the school. The incident took place during an afterschool program.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call PPD at (650) 738-7314.