(KRON) – Two teenagers were robbed at the Linda Mar Shopping Center on Tuesday, the Pacifica Police Department said.

Pacifica police officers were dispatched to the Linda Mar Shopping Center on the report of an assaulted juvenile victim by an armed suspect at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Upon arrival, officers determined two teenage boys were held at gunpoint and physically assaulted by two unknown suspects. The backpack of one of the victims was stolen before the suspects fled the scene by vehicle.

One of the victims sustained injuries in the robbery and was transported to the hospital. The other victim was released to their family and sought out medical attention on their own, police said.

Police believe that witnesses to this incident may have seen the altercation between two groups of teenagers in the east parking lot at the shopping center. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650)-738-7314.