PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Pacifica police are asking for the public’s help to find an attempted murder suspect who shot a 25-year-old pregnant woman in the head.

Ricardo “Ricky” Leo Colindres, 31, shot his ex-girlfriend on Terra Nova Boulevard on April 27, 2016, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

The woman was eight months pregnant when her ex-boyfriend attempted to abduct her from a senior housing complex where she worked, police said. Colindres allegedly shot the woman during his failed attempt to abduct her.

“The victim and her child fortunately survived this attack,” Police Chief Daniel Steidle said.

Colindres has remained on the run for eight years. He is wanted on two counts of attempted murder, and one count of attempted kidnapping.

Ricardo “Ricky” Leo Colindres (Mug shot provided by the Pacifica Police Dept.)

“Colindres knows he is wanted and may have altered his appearance. Colindres is considered armed and dangerous. If he is seen immediately call 911,” Steidle said.

The Pacifica Police Department is working in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to locate and apprehend Colindres.

Police believe Colindres may be hiding in the Central Valley, south of Sacramento.

He has family in Brisbane, Lodi, and Burson. He also is known to spend time in Las Vegas.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Colindres is described as Hispanic, 5’-5” tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshal’s Tipline at 1-800-336-0102 or the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.

Pacifica police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who shot a pregnant woman. (KRON4 photo)

Information may be provided anonymously by calling the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444.