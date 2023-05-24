(BCN) — Pacifica police ask the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that caused minor injuries to the driver of another vehicle struck early Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to a 1 a.m. report of a hit-and-run collision on state Highway 1 at Fassler Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle that was hit. The driver complained of pain but reported no serious injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the suspect’s vehicle — described as a white or light-colored car similar to a Toyota Camry — was northbound on the highway approaching Fassler Avenue when the collision occurred. The suspect’s vehicle — now with obvious front-end damage — then fled the scene, continuing north on the highway.

Police urge anyone with information about the collision to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 and to refer to case number 23-1361.

