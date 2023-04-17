(KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a female on April 7.

The incident occurred outside of a business on the 1600 block of Oceana Boulevard near Eureka Drive at about 5:40 p.m. The victim said that the man exposed himself while she was sitting inside her parked car in the parking lot.

The suspect was also in a parked car, and he is accused of opening the driver’s side door to “purposely show the victim that he was exposing himself,” PPD said. He then left the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with a slender build, dark-colored hair, dark-colored eyes and a medium complexion. He was driving an older model black four-door sedan. View a sketch of the suspect below.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at (650) 738-7314.