Pacifica police seek hit-and-run driver who injured bicyclist

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a bicyclist in Pacifica on Halloween.

The bicyclist was struck from behind while riding north along the shoulder of Skyline Blvd near Sharp Park Road, according to the Pacifica Police Department. The hit-and-run happened just before 7 p.m.

Police said the bicyclist had serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Did you witness the collision? Police are asking for people to come forward with tips. Contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314, or anonymously at 650-359-4444.