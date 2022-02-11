Pacifica police seeking info on missing surfer after Coast Guard search

PACIFICA (KRON) – Pacifica police are asking the public for any information they have on a surfer in distress spotted around sundown Thursday.

The United States Coast Guard air and marine units joined the Pacifica Police Department and the North County Fire Authority in responding to reports of a surfer in distress at Rockaway Beach in Pacifica at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The witnesses said that they lost sight of the surfer before first responders arrived at the beach.

A search of the area and the water lasted several hours, during which time officers couldn’t locate anything indicating someone had left and not returned – such as a car or other unattended property.

Pacifica police also stated they’ve received no missing person reports. It is unknown if the surfer has returned to shore safely.



Anyone with information is urged to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314, or the silent witness tip line at 650-359-4444. Tips can also be submitted online.