Pacifica Taco Bell named ‘coolest’ location in the world

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area fast food restaurant was recognized as the “coolest” location in the world, according to a list compiled by Business Insider.

The Taco Bell cantina in Pacifica was ranked No. 1 among a list of the “5 coolest Taco Bell locations in the world”.

Taco Bell has more than 7,000 locations around the world — and the “coolest” is right here in the Bay Area.

The location has surfer vibes and sits right on the beach. It also has a walk-up window, a surfboard parking lot and Twisted Freezies, an alcoholic version of Taco Bell’s slushies.

Taco Bell Blog

