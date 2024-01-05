(KRON) – An Antioch resident was arrested after a traffic stop for possession of fentanyl and a gun, the Pacifica Police Department announced Thursday. 

Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 29, a Pacifica officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for reportedly “several vehicle code violations.”  

The driver was identified as 31-year-old  Antioch resident Patrick Lefao. 

According to the police investigation, Lefao was found to have several outstanding arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. The officer located a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and two grams of suspected fentanyl in a backpack. 

Lefao was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for multiple charges.

  • Felon possessing a firearm
  • Carrying an unregistered handgun
  • Concealed firearm in a vehicle
  • Felon possessing ammunition
  • Possessing a controlled substance and loaded firearm
  • Possessing a narcotic controlled substance
  • Driving with a license suspended
  • Six outstanding arrest warrants

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650)-359-4444. 