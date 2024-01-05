(KRON) – An Antioch resident was arrested after a traffic stop for possession of fentanyl and a gun, the Pacifica Police Department announced Thursday.
Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 29, a Pacifica officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for reportedly “several vehicle code violations.”
The driver was identified as 31-year-old Antioch resident Patrick Lefao.
According to the police investigation, Lefao was found to have several outstanding arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. The officer located a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and two grams of suspected fentanyl in a backpack.
Lefao was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for multiple charges.
- Felon possessing a firearm
- Carrying an unregistered handgun
- Concealed firearm in a vehicle
- Felon possessing ammunition
- Possessing a controlled substance and loaded firearm
- Possessing a narcotic controlled substance
- Driving with a license suspended
- Six outstanding arrest warrants
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650)-359-4444.