(KRON) – An Antioch resident was arrested after a traffic stop for possession of fentanyl and a gun, the Pacifica Police Department announced Thursday.

Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 29, a Pacifica officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for reportedly “several vehicle code violations.”

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Antioch resident Patrick Lefao.

According to the police investigation, Lefao was found to have several outstanding arrest warrants and a suspended driver’s license. The officer located a loaded handgun with an extended magazine and two grams of suspected fentanyl in a backpack.

Lefao was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for multiple charges.

Felon possessing a firearm

Carrying an unregistered handgun

Concealed firearm in a vehicle

Felon possessing ammunition

Possessing a controlled substance and loaded firearm

Possessing a narcotic controlled substance

Driving with a license suspended

Six outstanding arrest warrants

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650)-359-4444.