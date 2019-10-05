Police investigate Pacifica woman struck, killed by car

PACIFICA (KRON) — Pacifica Police Department Officers were dispatched to Palmetto Avenue Friday evening following reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision, according to authorities.
Firefighters and Paramedics from the North County Fire Authority were already at the scene.
Around 5:04 p.m., police arrived to the 2200 block of Palmetto Avenue where they found a 63-year-old woman being transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with major injuries.
After life saving measures, the woman later died as a result of her injuries.
According to officials, the driver involved is a 71-year-old Pacifica man.
He is reportedly cooperating with investigators.
Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.