Police investigate Pacifica woman struck, killed by car

Bay Area

PACIFICA (KRON) — Pacifica Police Department Officers were dispatched to Palmetto Avenue Friday evening following reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision, according to authorities.

Firefighters and Paramedics from the North County Fire Authority were already at the scene.

Around 5:04 p.m., police arrived to the 2200 block of Palmetto Avenue where they found a 63-year-old woman being transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with major injuries.

After life saving measures, the woman later died as a result of her injuries.

According to officials, the driver involved is a 71-year-old Pacifica man.

He is reportedly cooperating with investigators.

Check back for updates as this is an ongoing investigation.

