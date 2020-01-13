Packers-49ers conference championship is 3rd most expensive in NFL since 2010

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shakes hands with Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers after their game at Levi’s Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 19 at Levi’s Stadium in the NFC Championship.

The winner will advance to Super Bowl LIV and face the winner of the Titans-Chiefs matchup.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the Niners this season and the hype is now translating to ticket prices.

You can purchase 49ers tickets through Ticketmaster.

The cheapest tickets are currently $378… and that’s to stand. The cheapest seated tickets are going for $402. The tickets mark the most expensive 49ers playoff game in the last 10 years.

The average price is $934, which is 57-percent higher than San Francisco’s previous NFC Championship in 2012.

For those that care, the most expensive ticket at Levi’s for Sunday’s game is going for $10,002.

The is the third highest NFL Conference Championship over the last 10 years, behind the Eagles and Patriots in 2018.

The ticket prices for the big upcoming game is 128-percent higher than the AFC Championship game in Kansas City.