Packers-49ers: Watch parties set throughout Bay Area for NFC Championship game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Game day is less than 48 hours away, Niner Gang.

The San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LIV.

The game is officially sold out, the team announced Tuesday.

So even if you weren’t able to secure a ticket and make it to Levi’s, the Niners want to feel the energy throughout the Bay Area from the 49ers Faithful.

The 49ers will host two official watch parties for fans to cheer on the team. Both are free and open to anyone and everyone.

The locations are:

SPIN SF

690 Folsom Street, #100

San Francisco, CA 94107

SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant

72 N. Almaden Ave.

San Jose, CA 95110

There will be raffle prizes and a DJ as The Faithful gathers to watch the big game. Prizes include 49ers bags and other souvenirs.

Event organizers will replicate Levi’s Stadium atmosphere with official team chants, scoring songs and more.

All ages are welcome and no RSVP is required. Entry is first come, first served.

The game is set to begin at 3:40 p.m.

There are also some unofficial watch parties being held throughout the Bay Area:

Grab your favorite 49ers’ jersey and join the fun. Go Niners!