Painted Lady house on San Francisco’s ‘Postcard Row’ up for sale

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Painted Ladies, Postcard Row, and “Full House” houses. The colorful 1890s Victorian homes along Steiner Street have many names, and one just popped up on the real estate market for $2.75 million.

714 Steiner St. is for sale for the first time in decades. The elegant 2,588-square-foot house has three stories, a two-car garage, three bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms. Its windows look out over Alamo Square, City Hall, and downtown.

If the price seems low for living on one of San Francisco’s most-photographed blocks, it’s because the home is in need of restoration. Listing agent Jeremy Rushton of Coldwell Banker Homes said there are endless possibilities for whoever renovates the home, and he gave KRON4 a tour inside the gem. (Watch the video above).

Painted Lady for sale (KRON photo)

Redfin.com describes the home as a, “World-famous Painted Lady situated on iconic Postcard Row! This elegant 1890s Victorian has charm that radiates throughout with its high ceilings and myriad of period details. Alamo Square is showcased from the front of all three levels. This is one of the Seven Sisters on Postcard Row, making this a truly rare opportunity. Don’t miss your chance to restore a very special home on what is arguably the most recognized residential block on Earth. Nothing says San Francisco like the 700 block of Steiner!”

Painted Lady for sale (KRON photo)